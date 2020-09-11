UN Official To Lecture at BDS Conference in Washington DC

Laila Mokhiber, communications director for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) U.S. office. Source: Twitter.

The communications director of the U.S. office of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) is scheduled to address a conference next week hosted by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Laila Mokhiber is scheduled to be part of a panel event at the conference in Washington, D.C.

Organizers say it is an “in-depth course on legislative advocacy” in training activists to lobby Congress on BDS and other anti-Israel issues.

AMP is an anti-Israel group that supports the BDS movement and was founded by Hatem Bazian, who also co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine.

Mokhiber did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Free Beacon, which first reported her upcoming appearance, regarding her ties to AMP and the anti-Israel BDS movement.

UNRWA, founded in 1949, provides various kinds of aid and assistance to Palestinian refugees and generations of their descendants, in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, as well as in Judea and Samaria.

The Trump administration cut all U.S. funding to UNRWA in September 2018 due to criticism that the agency enables the Palestinian refugee issue and teaches anti-Israel material in its student textbooks.