Israeli Humanitarian Aid Organization Raises Awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day

Since 2003, World Suicide Prevention Day has become a day of awareness. It is commemorated on September 10 every year to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities around the world.

Here in Israel, the Zaka organization is raising awareness in the Jewish State. A recent statement released by the international humanitarian aid organization stated:

Today we observe World Suicide Prevention Day.

Zaka volunteers handle over 500 suicides a year. Over 500 families loose their loved ones in a tragic manner.

Suicides are preventable! Be aware of your friends at work, in Whatsapp groups, in your neighborhood or even in coffee shops. Watch over them, embrace them, help them feel like they are not alone.

Friends, if you are in dire straits or feel like you’re alone, we, as the ones who get their in the end are telling you that nothing in the world is worth it. Life is a true gift. Don’t keep it inside. Call our suicide hotline at 1201 Together we will overcome – Together we remain.