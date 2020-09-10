Massive Blaze Engulfs Beirut Port one Month After Huge Explosion

Spread the love











A massive fire hits the Port of Beirut roughly one month after the cataclysmic explosion rocked the capital city.

Lebanese aerial firefighters and ground crews are operating at the scene in an attempt to contain the blaze and prevent its spread. The Lebanese has also distanced civilians from all roads in the vicinity of the port immediately due to concerns of the fire expanding.

Although no cedars seem to have been consumed, massive fires in Lebanon are reminiscent of Zechariah’s prophecy:

Throw open your gates, O Lebanon, And let fire consume your cedars! (Zechariah 11:1)

The fire comes approximately one month following the massive explosion at the same port that killed at least 190 people leaving thousands injured.

Last month, the German newspaper Die Welt reported that Hezbollah received supplies of ammonium nitrate from Iran, the same chemical compound that reportedly caused the massive explosion.

The report, which quoted anonymous intelligence sources, states that documentation exists which proves that Hezbollah had ammonium at its disposal.

Hezbollah ordered similar amounts to those that exploded on August 4 from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

Terrorists have been known to use the substance for bomb-making.