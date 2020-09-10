Saudi Arabia, Bahrain agree to open airspace to flights east from Israel

by JNS | Middle East

In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel BibleTM)

The US-Israeli delegation arrive to Abu Dhabi International Airport on August 31, 2020. Photo by Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have agreed to open their airspace to flights east from Israel, announced senior adviser to the U.S. president Jared Kushner on Wednesday.

The development will drastically reduce flight times between Israel and Asian countries.

Last week, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agreed to allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to use their airspace.

Following the U.S.-brokered agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a joint U.S.-Israeli delegation flew from Israel to the UAE on Aug. 31 and used Saudi airspace to do so.


