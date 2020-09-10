Kushner Accuses Israel of being ‘Land-Eaters’ for Fulfilling Biblical Commandment to Settle Judea

Spread the love











President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East advisor Jared Kushner said on Wednesday that Trump’s plan presented in January of this year was still on the table even though it was rejected by the ‘Palestinians’ reports TOI. He added that it provides them with their best chance of stopping continued Israeli settlement expansion in Judea and Samaria, which Israel liberated in the 1967 Six Day War.

“What we did with our plan was we were trying to save the two-state solution, because… if we kept going with the status quo… ultimately, Israel would have eaten up all the land in the West Bank” Kushner said.

And although Kushner claims to be an orthodox Jew, speaking negatively about the Jewish people settling in the land that God instructs them to dwell in in the Torah flies in the face of a very central Biblical commandment for the Jewish people found in Deuteronomy:

When you enter the land that Hashem your God is giving you as a heritage, and you possess it and settle in it, (Deuteronomy 26:1)

His statements are considered to express the Trump Administrations’s most antipathetic attitude towards Israel’s alleged ambition to settle all of the land of Israel as written in the book of Joshua:

The US plan would allow the ‘Palestinians’ a state that includes limited sovereignty in Gaza and in most of Judea and Samaria, with additional land swaps from within Israel. It also grants Israel the ability to annex roughly 30 percent of the Judea and Samara including all its Jewish communities and the Jordan Valley. It also allows Israel to maintain nearly all of East Jerusalem under its sovereignty.