NYC: Non-Jew Swears all his Prayers are Answered by Dead Rabbi

In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.”( Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel BibleTM)

Richard Anderson, a non Jewish resident of Brooklyn, says that he’s been visiting the mourning tent of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, (Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson) on a regular basis and that his prayers have never been turned down.
Anderson proudly displays pictures of himself at the tent and says that he’s been going there for “years” in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.
The ‘Rebbe’ is highly revered among his many followers worldwide in the Chabad movement. Many consider him to be the Messiah and still seek blessings from him even after his death.
In 2016, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner visited the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Grave to Pray for an election victory right before Trump’s historic win.

