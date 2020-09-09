Gulf States demand Apology from ‘Palestinian leaders’ for ‘incitement’

DUBAI, UAE - February 18: Burj Khalifa the tallest building in the world. Dubai Downtown cityscape. Dubai evening skyline, busy roads, sunset on February 18, 2017 in Dubai. (Shutterstock)

Spread the love











The secretary general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Nayef al-Hajraf, on Monday demanded an apology from the Palestinian leadership for what he called its incitement against the organization.

“I condemn the irresponsible language that included incitement and threats,” said al-Hajraf.

The former Kuwaiti finance minister’s remarks came in response to speeches by Palestinian leaders during a joint summit last Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate that the Palestinians are making a mistake and that they have doubts about the GCC’s historic stance alongside them. I call on their leaders, the participants of the summit, and yes, [Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas], to apologize for their provocative declarations,” said al-Hajraf.

Al-Hajraf said the organization wants a formal apology, aired on Palestinian television stations in Ramallah.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.