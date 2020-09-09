Iran: If Israel Attacks, we’ll Wage War on Arab World

Spread the love











Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, special aide to the president of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, said on Sunday that the United Arab Emirates had made a “big mistake” in normalizing relations with Israel.

In an interview with Iran’s Arabic-language Al-Alam TV, Amir-Abdollahian, formerly Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, said that establishing relations with “the cancer of the region, the Zionist entity,” was not in the UAE’s interest.

The UAE may very well have upset its own security and stability with this move because Israel upsets the stability everywhere it is present, said the Iranian official, who added that the UAE will also bear the brunt of any retaliation for “any incident—covert or overt” against Iran carried out by Israel. This warning went for the Saudis as well, he said.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that the UAE and Saudi Arabia can still reverse their mistakes, and that the Palestinians “will not remain silent in the face of this betrayal.”