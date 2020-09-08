After Police Scandal Revealed: Indictment Against Netanyahu Falling Apart at the Seams

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by Likud lawmakers as he gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at the District Court in Jerusalem. Netanyahu is being tried on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. May 24, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Likud lawmaker and coalition chairman Miki Zohar announced on Tuesday that he has formally requested that the state drop all charges in one of the criminal cases against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, due to new claims that one of the investigators in the case had a conflict of interest.

“This morning, I contacted the attorney general to demand that he immediately close Case 2,000 and cancel the delusional indictment filed against the prime minister, and to demand the opening of a criminal investigation against all those involved in the affair made public last night by [Channel 12 journalist] Amit Segal. Our claims that Case 2,000 is totally without grounds was substantiated yesterday in light of the revelations surrounding the investigation, which was carried out amid a corrupt conflict of interest.”

Netanyahu is facing criminal charges in three separate cases. Case 2,000 involves allegations that he attempted to reach an illicit quid pro quo with Yediot Ahronot publisher Arnon “Noni” Mozes.

In his letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, which he posted on social media, Zohar wrote that a “sharp smell of corruption” emanated from the Channel 12 report, indicating “deep rot in Israeli law enforcement.”

“All the individuals involved in the investigations against Netanyahu and the decision to open them have been caught here engaging in severely improper behavior that raises questions and doubts regarding their honesty and decision-making in everything relating to the investigations against the prime minister,” wrote Zohar.

Segal’s Channel 12 report on Monday detailed an alleged cover-up by senior police figures and the state prosecutor of a serious conflict of interest on the part of one of the investigators handling cases pertaining both to Netanyahu and to his wife, Sara. According to the report, the alleged cover-up was motivated by concern that the cases against the prime minister could suffer.