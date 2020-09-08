Report: UAE to send first official delegation to Israel

The United Arab Emirates is planning to send its first official delegation to Israel on Sept. 22 as part of the normalization of relations between the two countries, Reuters reported on Monday.

According to the report, the trip, which has not yet been finalized, is a reciprocation of last week’s visit to Abu Dhabi of a group of senior U.S. and Israeli officials, who flew together from Tel Aviv to the UAE capital.

The UAE delegation visit is likely to be finalized after a date is announced for the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accord, the U.S.-brokered peace deal between Israel and the UAE.

Meanwhile, executives from Israel’s two largest banks are scheduled to head to the UAE in the coming days to enhance business ties with their counterparts in the Gulf state.

A delegation from Bank Hapoalim, led by CEO Dov Kotler, plans to travel to the UAE on Tuesday, and a separate group from Bank Leumi, led by chairman of the board Samer Haj Yehia, is set to arrive there next week, Globes reported on Sunday.

Annual trade between the two countries could reach $4 billion, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Israel Radio on Monday.