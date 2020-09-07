Saudi Imam praises interfaith cooperation

The imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais, delivered a sermon at the Grand Mosque on Friday, listing various examples of the prophet Muhammad treating Jews well.

In the sermon, which was aired on Quran TV on Sept. 4, al-Sudais said, “When the method of human dialogue is ignored, aspects of the clash of civilizations are being nurtured, and the language of violence, exclusion and hatred prevails.”

At the end of the sermon, the al-Sudais prayed that Allah destroy the enemies of Islam and save the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

“Oh Allah, give strength to Islam and the Muslims, humiliate polytheism and the polytheists, and destroy the enemies of Islam. Oh Allah, save the Al-Aqsa mosque. Oh Allah, save the Al-Aqsa mosque. Oh Allah, make it stand tall and glorious until the Day of Judgement,” said al-Sudais.