Wake up Everyday to Coffee Brewed in Israel

Nowadays, virtually any product from anywhere in the world can be delivered to your doorstep – including coffee from Israel!

That’s precisely the service that three Jewish Americans who moved to Israel are providing for their former countrymen in America and the rest of the world as well.

And although the beans are grown on leading coffee plantations in Latin America and Africa, inspected and chosen by coffee experts in Italy, they are all roasted and blended in Israel.

It all started back in 2017. An American tourist named Josh Karsh was on a trip to Israel for a family wedding. After stopping in Israel’s iconic Cafe Joe franchise, he realized that the coffee capsules were not only half the price of what they cost in America but tasted better too.

It was then that he reached out to the company and offered to sell those capsules stateside. At first, they thought he was crazy and ignored him. But Karsh was determined and flew back to Israel on another trip to meet with the company’s CEO Ami Shem-Tov.

“We ordered one pallet to America and the rest is history,” said Cafe Joe USA co-founder Aron Schoenfeld.

“The feedback was great. People love it. People buy it because they loved drinking it in Israel and it tasted like home for them.”

And their customer retention is a testament to the company’s quality and price as Cafe Joe USA boasts an impressive repeat customer rate of 60%.

Some people do it for the Israel side. Others just like coffee. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the coffee.

Cafe Joe’s main competitor, Nespresso, charges $0.80 a capsule. But Cafe Joe charges nearly 40% less at $0.45-$0.49. “It’s saving on the price without sacrificing on the quality.”

Even in Israel, we create brews for the American pallet. That’s why they launched a pumpkin spice latte, which is the most popular fall flavor in Starbucks Schonfeld adds.

All of the partners made Aliyah to Israel, all from South Florida.

Their journey wasn’t all smooth sailing. A BDS activist left a negative review of their coffee on Amazon. “A negative review on Amazon dramatically affects your rating” Schoenfeld adds. “We flagged it as inappropriate and something that has nothing to do with our coffee.” This includes rallying Israel supporters to complain to Amazon.

Ordering capsules can be done on their site. “Help support the Israeli economy one cup of coffee at a time” Schonfeld concluded.