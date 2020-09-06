Lara Trump campaigns with Censored Jewish congressional candidate Laura Loomer

Lara Trump, front and center, campaigned with Laura Loomer, on the right. Loomer is the Republican congressional candidate in Florida's 21st Congressional District. Credit: Courtney Parella/Twitter.

Trump campaign adviser and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump campaigned on Tuesday with Jewish congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Loomer won last month in a primary against five other GOP candidates. She is a long shot in the Nov. 3 election against incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

Trump campaign’s Lara Trump campaigned with Laura Loomer yesterday in FL https://t.co/9y1GdZZz9y pic.twitter.com/lahenU4T7j — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 2, 2020

Lara Trump is married to one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump.

Along with believing in far-right conspiracies, Loomer, who was congratulated by U.S. President Donald Trump on her primary win, has called herself a “proud Islamophobe.” Loomer has been banned from Facebook for her views.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has declined to comment on Loomer’s candidacy or primary victory.