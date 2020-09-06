Lara Trump campaigns with Censored Jewish congressional candidate Laura Loomer

Trump campaign adviser and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump campaigned on Tuesday with Jewish congressional candidate Laura Loomer.
Loomer won last month in a primary against five other GOP candidates. She is a long shot in the Nov. 3 election against incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.
Trump campaign’s Lara Trump campaigned with Laura Loomer yesterday in FL https://t.co/9y1GdZZz9y pic.twitter.com/lahenU4T7j
Lara Trump is married to one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump.
Along with believing in far-right conspiracies, Loomer, who was congratulated by U.S. President Donald Trump on her primary win, has called herself a “proud Islamophobe.” Loomer has been banned from Facebook for her views.
The Republican Jewish Coalition has declined to comment on Loomer’s candidacy or primary victory.