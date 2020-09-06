Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Making Kosovo First Muslim Country to open Embassy in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC. (Credit: Haim Zach/GPO)

US President Donald Trump, yesterday (Friday, 4 September 2020), telephoned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the former’s meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and congratulated the two leaders on their decision to establish full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kosovo Prime Minister Hoti also announced that Kosovo would open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

“Kosovo will be the first Muslim majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. As I have been saying in recent days, the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is expanding, and additional countries are expected to join it.”