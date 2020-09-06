Rabbi Reenacts Biblical Shofar Blast from Book of Joshua in Jericho

Glick added: “From heaven which we heard on the time of the covenant in Sinai and the covenant with god is the covenant of the word and the covenant of the land and the covenant of shalom. And when Joshua blows the shofar and surrounding Jericho, he’s announcing this is exactly a continuation of the event which takes place in Sinai. And…therefore we’re not allowed to touch the booty because it was it was a victory of Hashem the victory of God’s name is shalom. So we today as we’re entering here not as private people for entering in a very very sophisticated, very complicated, very unique times. On the one hand, the world is facing crises health crisis economic crisis and all this based on the covid 19. And prophet Joel teaches us blow the show for Zion.”

Blow a shofar in Tzion , Sound an alarm on My holy mount! Let all dwellers on earth tremble, For the day of Hashem has come! It is close (Joel 2:1)

“At the same time we are seeing new openings new breakthroughs in the relationship between israel and the land and the nations that are surrounding us.And we’re beginning an era of shalom an era of shalom in the region that’s another reason to blow the shofar.”