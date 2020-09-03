Biden to meet with Virulent Anti-Semite on Thursday

Columbia, South Carolina, USA - January 20, 2020: Presidential hopeful Joe Biden (D) speaks to attendees of the the 20th annual "King Day At The Dome" rally held at the S.C. Statehouse (Shutterstock)

Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden is scheduled to make a stop-off in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday. There he will host a “community meeting” to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face” before visiting the city itself his campaign said in a statement. Biden also plans to meet with Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of the Blake family, according to a Biden campaign official.

Jacob Blake is a Black man who police shot multiple times in Wisconsin last month.

But Jacob Blake Sr. has been the center of his own controversy following a flurry of antisemitic Facebook posts accusing Jews of controlling the media, internet, money and denying that there are any black Jews.

“White Jews want you to believe there are no brown Jews” one post said. “The Jewish media picks and chooses who is a terrorist and who is not” said another.