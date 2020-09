There have been more protests in Lebanon's capital, this time coinciding with a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron (screenshot)

During a visit to Lebanon on Wednesday, French president Emanuel Macron lashed out at French journalist Georges Malbrunot for exposing a clandestine meeting between him and a top Hezbollah leader Mohammad Raad in Le Figaro. “What you have done is irresponsible and serious. I usually protect journalists – but it is not professional at all” he yelled.

Back in April, Breaking Israel News reported that France donated four battleships to Hezbollah.