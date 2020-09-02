Watch: UAE indifferent about Sovereignty, More Arab States want Peace with Israel, and a Terror Attack

In a surprise announcement today, an Emirati Foreign Ministry official declared that even if Israel proceeds with its plan to declare sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria settlements, it will not stop the peace process between Israel and the UAE.

That wasn’t the only surprising statement regarding peace in the middle east today.

Jared Kushner said that he believes that it is possible all 22 Arab states will make peace with Israel! Speaking to the United Arab Emirates state-run news agency, Kushner remarked, “Obviously anything could happen, but the reality is that a lot of people are envious of the move that the United Arab Emirates has made.”

Did you hear that? A lot of other Arab countries are “envious” of peace with Israel and won’t allow the Palestinians to stand in the way any longer of normalizing relations with the Jewish State. Talk about a paradigm shift.

Another paradigm shift has to do with the Temple Mount and a leading rabbi in the Old City of Jerusalem told Israel365 News today that according to Jewish mysticism, the sons of Ishmael will one day serve the God of Israel on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. And according to Rabbi Nachman Kahana, the true sons of Ishmael are the Arabs from the Persian Gulf.

“The Palestinians are not the real Bnei Yishmael,” Rabbi Kahana said. “The Palestinians are the result of all the nations that passed through the Fertile Crescent. With the Bedouins of this region and the true Arabs of the Persian Gulf, there is no mixing of blood. They were separate from the Persian and the Greeks.”

Unfortunately, there was another terror attack today in Israel, pray for the IDF soldier and the Israeli police officer injured by the Palestinian terrorist, who was arrested.

Finally, in today’s Israel365 News broadcast, Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz interviewed investigative archaeologist Harry Moskoff, who explained the backdrop behind the mysterious tunnels that have been discovered on the Temple Mount.