UAE: Applying Israeli Sovereignty in Judea-Samaria won’t Disrupt Peace

Even if Israel proceeds with its plan to declare sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria settlements, it will not stop the peace process between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, director of policy planning in the Emirati Foreign Ministry Jamal al-Musharakh told Israeli journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday.

However, Musharakh emphasized that his government had “received assurances” from the American and Israeli governments that the sovereignty initiative would not proceed.

“We stopped the annexation and we are committed to Arab decisions about the Palestinians,” he said.

Musharakh had some harsh words for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has accused the UAE of “betraying the Palestinians” by making peace with Israel.

“The way to peace is not through incitement and hatred. That rhetoric does not help the path of peace or the regional path,” he said.

The UAE wants ties with Israel in all fields, quickly, said Musharakh. Referring to the historic visit to Abu Dhabi by a U.S.-Israel delegation, that ended on Tuesday afternoon, Musharakh said that while much had been accomplished, much still remained to be done.

“The talks were promising. Talks dealt with culture, diplomatic ties, aviation, and other things. There is much work to be done at all levels, but it has been proven that the path of peace leads to prosperity and cooperation,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.