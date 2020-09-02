As the World Enters a Gold Rush, One Jerusalem Company is Producing ‘Biblical Gold’

Gold prices reached a record high recently, hitting a new milestone in a bull run that started in late 2018. The trend has gathered momentum during the covid-19 crisis as well.

The precious metal soared approximately 30% in 2020 surpassing $2,000 a troy ounce.

That’s why gold and silver have become attractive investments for those looking to hedge or even profit during this period of uncertainty. The current gold rush is a worldwide phenomenon that also hit Israel as well.

But now, there’s another reason so many people are buying gold from Israel.

Precious metals producer The Holy Land Mint – Israel Coins & Medals Corp. isn’t just any other gold and silver dealer. The historic company, which was established by Israel’s first Prime Minister – David Ben Gurion on 1958,, produces gold and silver coins and Bullions with beautifully designed Prophetic themes.

Their unique Biblical art series includes both gold and silver coins that feature illustrations of some of the most iconic Bible stories like the 12 spies, Isaac and Rebecca, Samson bringing down the Philistine Temple, Jacob’s dream and Daniel in the Lion’s Den. Along with these products are gold and silver bars featuring Noah’s dove flying over the walls of Jerusalem.

“There’s a new gold-rush in the world” said Asaf Boxer, marketing manager at Israel Coins & Medals Corp. “The demand is very high. We’re running out of stock,”.

Regarding sales of the store’s products, Boxer admits that the precious metals provider “can’t keep up with the demand.” Perhaps that’s because as he puts it: “There is a blessing that goes along with buying gold and silver from Jerusalem.”

And although the company is constantly making plans to replenish its inventory, Boxer also admits that due to record demand and travel restrictions related to the corona-crisis, it’s hard to know when their items will be refilled.

That’s why so many people not only in Israel, but throughout the world are ordering their products from Israel Coins & Medals Corp. now.