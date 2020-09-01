‘Breaking Israel News’ changes its name to ‘Israel365 News’

How does a seven year-old popular news website with over 100,000,000 pageviews rebrand? Very carefully.

Israel365 started Breaking Israel News in August 2013 presenting the “Latest News from a Biblical Perspective.” Since its inception, Breaking Israel News has pioneered “biblical journalism” and published countless articles for an eager readership, who view events unfolding in Israel as part of the Divine plan.

In a letter to readers, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 explained, “In order to enhance our mission, tomorrow, we will be changing the name of Breaking Israel News to Israel365 News. We won’t be changing our purpose, only strengthening our impact. We look forward to continuing our reporting on Bible prophecy while finding new ways to connect you to the People and the Land of Israel, every day of the year.”

Israel365 has become a leader in Jewish-Christian relations. In 2018, it published “The Israel Bible“, the only bible dedicated exclusively to highlighting the relationship between the People and the Land of Israel. It has also developed a robust fundraising arm which has raised millions of dollars to benefit Holocaust Survivors, IDF soldiers and victims of terrorism.

The news website editor, David Sidman, mentioned other reasons for the name change.

“When we started, we had a catchy name that was unique in our market. However, as more people around the world are interested in the news from Israel, other sites with similar-sounding names emerged and we wanted to separate ourselves from the crowd,” said Sidman.

According to Weisz, the name change represents a move away from trying to always “break” the news and chasing pageviews, to focus more on having a positive impact for Israel, advocating for the Jewish people and promoting the Holy Land, every day of the year. “It says in Deuteronomy that the Land of Israel is where God’s eyes are focused ‘from the beginning of the year till the end of the year,’ and this verse has always served as our foundational scripture for Israel365,” said Weisz.

“We have always joked, that when the Messiah arrives in Jerusalem, Breaking Israel News will be the first to break the story. Now, we have to adjust our dream ever so slightly and pray that it is Israel365 News that gets the first interview. May that day speedily be upon us!” prayed Rabbi Weisz.