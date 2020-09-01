Israel365 Daily Round-Up: Shofars and Explosions Heard in UAE

On today’s news round-up, Israel365 editor David Sidman and Rabbi Tuly Weisz review current events affecting Israel.

This includes a series of blasts that rocked the UAE on the day of a historic El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai over Saudi Arabian airspace.

Additionally, Israel’s national security advisor took part in a historic shofar blowing ceremony in Dubai.

Plus, a mysterious shaft was discovered on the Temple Mount that could lead directly to the Ark of the Covenant.

Watch all that and a special interview with the author of Isaiah: End Times and Messiah in Judaism, Israel Rosenberg.