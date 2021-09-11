On fast of Gedaliah, MK notices Israel heading towards similar fate as described in Bible
Karhi accused Taha of representing the Muslim Brotherhood and stressed how dangerous such a scenario is to put him in charge of land ownership in Israel.
Violent riots and arson balloon attacks have increased as Hamas in Gaza plans to join in the violence carried out inside Israel.
“Iran’s march towards a nuclear weapon is not only an Israeli problem; it’s a problem for the entire world,” said Israel’s foreign minister.
In recent years, scientific evidence has indicated that unique protocols of hyperbaric therapy are capable of inducing repair of damage brain tissue and renewed growth of blood vessels and nerve cells in the brain.
Due to the inherent potential of hydrogen, many research groups are aiming at developing electrolysis technologies that will make it possible to produce hydrogen fuel at a low electric potential, at a pH between seven and nine and with catalysts based on available and inexpensive metals such as copper, manganes, and cobalt.
“No one wanted North Korea and Pakistan to get nuclear weapons, but it happened,” says former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer in a special holiday interview.
The Israel Police has reportedly gained information substantiating suspicions that prison guards helped the terrorists escape from Gilboa Prison via a tunnel.
The woman, in her mid-40’s, suffered a severe allergic reaction that developed into anaphylaxis as a result of eating these special holiday foods. The family quickly called for emergency services to come and help save the woman’s life.
The six were serving life sentences in connection with deadly attacks against Israelis and are considered highly dangerous.
One year after the Abraham Accords were signed, locals from communities in Gulf states have taken a keen and public interest in the Jewish New Year and its traditions.
United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Ben Harush who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The accident took place between a minibus and a larger bus some 70 kilometers away from the city of Uman.